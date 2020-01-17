Rebirth Brass Band brings New Orleans sound to Ferndale's Magic Bag

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Magic Bag

has referred to the Rebirth Brass Band as “a New Orleans institution,” and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea once called the ensemble “free as a ray of light,” adding “there is not a band on Earth that is better.”For more than 35 years, the Rebirth Brass Band has upheld the tradition of brass bands while also exploring funk and hip-hop for a sound that is equal parts technique and feeling, resulting in what co-founding member Phil Frazier once lovingly referred to as “junk music.” Formed in 1983 by Phil and Keith Frazier, the Rebirth Brass Band has done everything from performing to sold-out music halls to starring in, an HBO series about their neighborhood following Hurricane Katrina, to maintaining a standing Tuesday night residency at the historic Maple Leaf Bar in Uptown New Orleans.



