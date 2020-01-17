City Slang

Friday, January 17, 2020

Rebirth Brass Band brings New Orleans sound to Ferndale's Magic Bag

Posted By on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 6:20 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE MAGIC BAG
  • Courtesy of the Magic Bag

The New York Times has referred to the Rebirth Brass Band as “a New Orleans institution,” and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea once called the ensemble “free as a ray of light,” adding “there is not a band on Earth that is better.”

For more than 35 years, the Rebirth Brass Band has upheld the tradition of brass bands while also exploring funk and hip-hop for a sound that is equal parts technique and feeling, resulting in what co-founding member Phil Frazier once lovingly referred to as “junk music.” Formed in 1983 by Phil and Keith Frazier, the Rebirth Brass Band has done everything from performing to sold-out music halls to starring in Treme, an HBO series about their neighborhood following Hurricane Katrina, to maintaining a standing Tuesday night residency at the historic Maple Leaf Bar in Uptown New Orleans.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Magic Bag; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com. Tickets are $25.


