Stacey 'Hotwaxx' Hale, the Godmother of House Music, is celebrating her birthday at Marble Bar — and you're invited

Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale is in a league of her own.As a shy child, Hale avoided socializing by turning to the art of crafting her own scrappy mixes of her brothers’ records and songs from the radio on a reel-to-reel tape recorder. Thus, the Godmother of House Music was born from the desire to make people dance without having to talk.It wasn’t until she wandered into the Chess Mate, a now-defunct Detroit club and coffeehouse, that she discovered how to mix. Under the unofficial tutelage of mixers Ken Collier, Duane Bradley, Morris Mitchell, and Renato White, Hale became one of the first women to beatmatch.Now, Hale, an established Detroit icon and teacher, is celebrating another rotation around the decks — and the sun — with a proper Detroit birthday bash with house music disciples Norm Talley and Tylr.