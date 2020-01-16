Rochester indie-rock outfit the Doozers to play at the Loving Touch with Who Boy, Mover Shaker, and more

click to enlarge Courtesy of artist

The Doozers.

High energy, shimmery, and radio-ready tunes? That sounds like Rochester natives the Doozers, who are doing a damn fine job expanding on the Strokes-sounding strain of quick and cutting indie rock that we never stopped loving. Which makes sense, considering the four-piece started in high school during 2015 and emerged from Rochester’s School of Rock. Last year found the Doozers releasing a handful of catchy AF singles, including “Lemon Poppyseed,” a track that is equal parts Vampire Weekend, Young the Giant , and some surf rock, but remains full-blown Doozers. Then on “Cytoplasm” they channel festival-favorite Neon Trees , proving that — though the Doozers might have a fireproof formula for danceable, relatable indie tunes — they’re finding ways to infuse their music with an emotive jangle all their own. Who Boy, the Plastic Beach, and Mover Shaker are also on the bill.

