City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 16, 2020

City Slang

Rochester indie-rock outfit the Doozers to play at the Loving Touch with Who Boy, Mover Shaker, and more

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 6:20 AM

click to enlarge The Doozers. - COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist
  • The Doozers.

High energy, shimmery, and radio-ready tunes? That sounds like Rochester natives the Doozers, who are doing a damn fine job expanding on the Strokes-sounding strain of quick and cutting indie rock that we never stopped loving. Which makes sense, considering the four-piece started in high school during 2015 and emerged from Rochester’s School of Rock. Last year found the Doozers releasing a handful of catchy AF singles, including “Lemon Poppyseed,” a track that is equal parts Vampire Weekend, Young the Giant, and some surf rock, but remains full-blown Doozers. Then on “Cytoplasm” they channel festival-favorite Neon Trees, proving that — though the Doozers might have a fireproof formula for danceable, relatable indie tunes — they’re finding ways to infuse their music with an emotive jangle all their own. Who Boy, the Plastic Beach, and Mover Shaker are also on the bill.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Loving Touch; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com. Tickets are $10.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  •  The Doozers, Mover Shaker, Who Boy, The Plastic Beach @ The Loving Touch

    • Sat., Jan. 18, 7 p.m. $10
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Cybotron, the original Detroit techno act, is returning with a new album and tour Read More

  2. Don’t ghost singer-songwriter and proud mama’s girl Indigo De Souza Read More

  3. Detroit's Dogleg will deliver punch-dance fueled tunes to Ferndale Read More

  4. Jeff Ponders II to bring smooth, feel-good jazz stylings to Cliff Bell's Read More

  5. With 'American Idol' in her rearview, Jena Irene Asciutto continues to forge her own path with Ann Arbor performance Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
Bands to Watch
More...