Rochester indie-rock outfit the Doozers to play at the Loving Touch with Who Boy, Mover Shaker, and more

High energy, shimmery, and radio-ready tunes? That sounds like Rochester natives the Doozers, who are doing a damn fine job expanding on the Strokes-sounding strain of quick and cutting indie rock that we never stopped loving. Which makes sense, considering the four-piece started in high school during 2015 and emerged from Rochester’s School of Rock. Last year found the Doozers releasing a handful of catchy AF singles, including “Lemon Poppyseed,” a track that is equal parts Vampire Weekend, Young the Giant, and some surf rock, but remains full-blown Doozers. Then on “Cytoplasm” they channel festival-favorite Neon Trees, proving that — though the Doozers might have a fireproof formula for danceable, relatable indie tunes — they’re finding ways to infuse their music with an emotive jangle all their own. Who Boy, the Plastic Beach, and Mover Shaker are also on the bill.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Loving Touch; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com. Tickets are $10.
