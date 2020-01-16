Bowlero Lanes & Lounge teams up with Charivari Festival for Detroit DJ nights

click to enlarge Courtesy of Charivari/Bowlero

While it was recently redesigned with a decidedly rock ’n’ roll vibe, Royal Oak’s Bowlero is the perfect home for a new biweekly DJ night hosted by Charivari, the free, three-day electronic music festival set to return to Detroit for its seventh year in August. The groovy lounge calls to mind the nocturnal playboy described in the lyrics of A Number of Names’ proto-techno hit “Sharevari.” Anyway, each night of the Charivari Bowl series features 10 Detroit-based DJs and two stages. Sunday features Mike Brown, Bruce Bailey, Jarsych, Tony Foster, Walter Glasshouse, and Raymond Hill on the Bowling Alley Stage, and Pat Osiris, DJN10se, Pilar Cote, Powdrblu, Mike Rott, Darron Merritt, and DJN10se on the Bar Stage. The event starts on Jan. 19, and then continues on Feb. 9 and 23, and March 8 and 22.

