Jeff Ponders II to bring smooth, feel-good jazz stylings to Cliff Bell's

Detroit-born Jeff Ponders II knows the secret to how one becomes “better than Batman,” as evidenced by his 2019 TedX Detroit talk , where he describes how he, like Bruce Wayne and his caped crusader alter ego, balances a double life. An Ivy League graduate, family man, and innovator, Ponders has helped countless companies (Walmart, Samsung, and Colgate, to name a few) take their brands to new heights. By night, however, Ponders is an accomplished saxophone-wielding musician performing smooth, smooth jazz around town and around the world. He’s performed and recorded with James Carter, Robert Glasper, Mike Phillips, Keyshia Cole, Bebe Winans, Eric Roberson, and John Legend, and has also toured as a featured soloist for the celebrated Marvin Gaye musical

