Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Detroit's Dogleg will deliver punch-dance fueled tunes to Ferndale

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge Dogleg. - KRIS HERMAN
  • Kris Herman
  • Dogleg.

Detroit’s Dogleg just wants to punch-dance their rage out, OK? And that’s exactly what Alex Stoitsiadis, Chase Macinski, Parker Grissom, and Jacob Hanlon’s latest track, “Fox,” makes us want to do, too. The track, released in November, made a Fader roundup of best rock songs out right now, sharing space with Best Coast, Haim, and Fiona Apple — and we totally get it. The Detroit post-punk band is signed to Triple Crown Records, which also represents local songstress Alexandria Maniak (aka Shortly). Dogleg specializes in deceptively polished and melodic songs, but maintains a banner of totally angsty rock, which, considering the weight of 2020, is the antidote we need now. Want proof? Look no further than the featured YouTube comment on the official video for “Fox,” in which a user claims the Dogleg performance featured in the video was “honestly the best gig” they had been to. So good, in fact, that a band member did a front flip into the crowd. 

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at the Loving Touch; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com. Tickets are $10.


  • Staff Pick
    Dogleg, Seaholm @ The Loving Touch

    • Fri., Jan. 17, 7 p.m. $10
