T3 and Young RJ keep breathing new life into Slum Village as they head to Ann Arbor

click to enlarge Courtesy of Blind Pig

Ty Dolla $ign, Questlove, Erykah Badu, and Common are among those who have cited Detroit’s late great rapper and producer J Dilla as an inspiration. Dilla, who died due to complications from lupus in 2006, left his mark on his hometown and the world of hip-hop at large in so many ways — leaving behind Slum Village, the hip-hop group made up of high school cohorts Dilla, Baatin (born Titus Glover, who died in 2009), and T3 in 1991.



Keeping Slum Village’s iconic underground hip-hop sound alive is sole surviving member T3 and producer Young RJ, both of whom released a pair of collaborative albums with the Abstract Orchestra last year. The instrumental records, Fantastic 2020 V. 1 and Fantastic 2020 V. 2, interpret early Dilla compositions from Slum Village’s first two records. For this Ann Arbor performance, Slum Village will share the stage with D. Vaughn, the Illest, Pariis Noel, and DJ Chill Will 734.



Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Blind Pig; 208 S. First St., Ann Arbor; 734-996-8555; blindpigmusic.com. Tickets are $20.







