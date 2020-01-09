The Gashounds gear up for a record release at Hamtramck's Ghostlight

click to enlarge Theon Delgado Sr

Kennedy Greenrod, Gary Chechak, Matt Harbison, and Jim Faulker of the Gashounds call to mind the rock ’n’ folk of singer-songwriter Billy Bragg, with elements of indie rock’s Deer Tick, and Neil Young when he’sone.Formed in 2016, the Gashounds released four singles last year, including “All the Tears” which finds the foursome sounding every bit like a not tearful, perfectly medicated marching band. On “Infected” and “Sunflower,” the Gashounds conjure some Iggy Pop swagger. They’ll drop a few more tunes alongside Junior Gemini and psychedelic garage-rock statesmen Duende.



