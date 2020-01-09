City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 9, 2020

City Slang

The Gashounds gear up for a record release at Hamtramck's Ghostlight

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 12:29 PM

click to enlarge THEON DELGADO SR
  • Theon Delgado Sr

Kennedy Greenrod, Gary Chechak, Matt Harbison, and Jim Faulker of the Gashounds call to mind the rock ’n’ folk of singer-songwriter Billy Bragg, with elements of indie rock’s Deer Tick, and Neil Young when he’s on one.

Formed in 2016, the Gashounds released four singles last year, including “All the Tears” which finds the foursome sounding every bit like a not tearful, perfectly medicated marching band. On “Infected” and “Sunflower,” the Gashounds conjure some Iggy Pop swagger. They’ll drop a few more tunes alongside Junior Gemini and psychedelic garage-rock statesmen Duende.

Music begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Ghost Light; 2314 Caniff St., Hamtramck; 313-365-4948; planetant.com. Cover is $5-$8.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    The Gashounds record release @ Ghost Light

    • Fri., Jan. 10, 9 p.m. $5-$8

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. The Prince Experience will pay tribute to 'Purple Rain' at the Fillmore Read More

  2. Anti-popstar Halsey to bring 'Manic' world tour to metro Detroit Read More

  3. Let's dance — Stardust at the Senate returns to celebrate all things Bowie with art, film, and a costume contest Read More

  4. Pour a stiff one because Detroit's Tangent Gallery will, once again, pay tribute to the untouchable Tom Waits Read More

  5. Iggy Pop will receive a lifetime achievement award by the Recording Academy, because duh Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...