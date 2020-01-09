Actual 'Biggest Loser' Jillian Michaels says we shouldn't celebrate Lizzo's body because of diabetes

. @JillianMichaels on Lizzo: "Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? 'Cause it isn't gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes." pic.twitter.com/FkKBd8J87b

Do you KNOW Lizzo doesn't have diabetes? She might. And she is infinitely more inspiring than you. What she does and how she represents herself has singlehandedly done more for my mental and therefore physical health than ANYone. I'd rather live in her world than yours