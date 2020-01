Actual 'Biggest Loser' Jillian Michaels says we shouldn't celebrate Lizzo's body because of diabetes

click to enlarge Ben Houdijk and DFree / Shutterstock.com

.@JillianMichaels on Lizzo: "Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? 'Cause it isn't gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes." pic.twitter.com/FkKBd8J87b — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) January 8, 2020

Do you KNOW Lizzo doesn't have diabetes? She might. And she is infinitely more inspiring than you. What she does and how she represents herself has singlehandedly done more for my mental and therefore physical health than ANYone. I'd rather live in her world than yours — NitraQueen (@NitraQueen) January 9, 2020

You could give @lizzo a better apology. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) January 9, 2020

Supposed fitness expert, author, and the notoriously sadistic former host and trainer on the controversial NBC weight-loss competition, Jillian Michaels is, once again, being criticized for making fatphobic comments — this time, targeted at body positivity superstar, Lizzo.Lizzo, who swore off Twitter earlier this week before the Michaels rant, took to an Instagram live video to explain why not all social media platforms are “created equal,” after growing tired of the harassment and general negativity.“I just want to say that I, you know, I just took a DNA test and it turns out I quit Twitter. I quit Twitter. I’m off it.”She added, “It ain't even about me no more. I can handle a few internet bullies. Y'all ain't shit.”The eight-time Grammy-nominee could not have picked a better time to distance herself from the social media platform because in an interview posted by' morning show AM2DM Wednesday afternoon (while Lizzo was volunteering at an Australian food bank amid the brush fire crisis) Michaels interrupts the interviewer when praising model Ashley Graham and entertainer Lizzo for preaching body positivity to spout some fatphobic commentary aimed at the “Truth Hurts” singer and suggested we focus on her music.“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Like why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels toldShe added, “I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music. But there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘I’m so glad that she’s overweight.’ Like why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”While these comments may seem shocking, they are par for the course when it comes to Michaels' fitness beliefs and the humiliating and abusive tactics used to pushcontestants to dangerous extremes to reach their goal weights.“It’s fun watching other people suffer like that,” Michaels said during promo footage during season 7.“I don’t care if people die on this floor. You better die looking good,” she told one contestant struggling with floor exercises Last month, Michaels toldthat she believed political correctness was putting the lives of obese people in danger.Michaels took to Twitter Wednesday evening to respond to the backlash by defending her comments.“As I've stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving. I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity - heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name a few. I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.”Twitter isn't having it.The last season ofaired on NBC in 2016 but has been picked up by the USA Network. The reboot is expected to air later this year.