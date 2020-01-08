The Prince Experience will pay tribute to 'Purple Rain' at the Fillmore

OK, so it’s been more than a drag; it’s been an orange-tinged totally purpleless nightmare. Though nothing may ever truly compare to Prince, thanks to the Prince Experience we can still party like it’s 1999. (No, but really, can we please go back to 1999?!) Anyway, performer Gabriel Sanchez has spent the better part of the past two decades embodying the musicality, physicality, and swagger of the late, great icon to deliver a hit-spanning performance. This time around, the Prince Experience will perform Prince’s 1984 masterpiece Purple Rain in its entirety. Though the project originated as a cover band, since 2016 Sanchez has said he approaches each performance as a tribute to the Beautiful One. If you didn’t catch Prince’s final Detroit appearance (which sold out within minutes) at the Fox Theatre in 2015, close your eyes and go crazy here.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Fillmore; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961-5451; thefillmoredetroit.com. Tickets start at $15.
