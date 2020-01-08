City Slang

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

City Slang

Let's dance — Stardust at the Senate returns to celebrate all things Bowie with art, film, and a costume contest

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge LUIS G.
  • Luis G.

There’s a starman waiting in the sky — and his name is David Bowie. This year will mark the four-year anniversary of losing Bowie to cancer two days after the release of his final and self-eulogizing opus, Blackstar, which coincided with the glam-rock chameleon’s 69th birthday.

While many of us may honor Bowie every damn day, Detroit’s historic Senate Theater knows how to do right by the thin white duke with its second annual Stardust at the Senate event. Last year, the Senate hosted Stardust in hopes of raising additional funds needed to match a $30,000 grant to aid in restoring and updating the theater’s marquee. Well, the restoration is on, as is the next chapter in Stardust at the Senate.

New this year is a Bowie-themed art show, including work from rock photographer Leni Sinclair and live painting by Jody Bauman. This year’s rock ’n’ roll panel will host Carey Loren, owner of Oak Park’s Book Beat, who will dish on his favorite moments from Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust Detroit performances and will host a segment in which the audience can offer up some of their thoughts on the late Starman. The heart of the event is a screening of D.A. Pennebaker’s 1979 concert film Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars. Also on the Stardust schedule is a dance party thanks to vinyl DJs Jamie Spiker and Blake Hill, Bowie-themed cocktails concocted by local bartender queen Andrea Bonaventura, a photo booth, a stirring live tribute by Lance Luce on the theater’s Mighty Wurlitzer organ, and — for those who best embody the spirit of Bowie, whether through costumes (which are highly encouraged, by the way) or through sheer charisma — one lucky star will earn the Golden Lightning Bolt award.



Event begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Senate Theater; 6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-894-0850; dtos.org. Tickets are $10.
 

