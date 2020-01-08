City Slang

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

City Slang

Anti-popstar Halsey to bring 'Manic' world tour to metro Detroit

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 1:20 PM

click to enlarge KATHY HUTCHINS / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

In 2014, New Jersey native and Billboard-charting singer Halsey was simply known as Ashley Nicolette Frangipane. She's been candid about her teenage bipolar diagnosis, suicide attempts, and the time she opted to spend her last $9 to buy RedBull to stay awake throughout the night because, at the time, she was homeless.

“I’m just this fucked-up stoner kid who made it,” Halsey told Rolling Stone in 2016 following the surprising success of her debut record Badlands. Now, she's gearing up for a new record and, as of Wednesday, a North American tour.

Fast-forward to last year when Halsey hosted and served as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, took home a slew of awards, including an American Music Award for favorite song, as well as a Guinness World Record-breaking collaboration with K-pop boy band BTS for the song “Boy with Luv,” which secured the record for most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours.



Details of Halsey's “Manic World Tour” were announced and will bring her through 27 North American cities, including Clarkston, when the “Without Me” singer will perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre on June 26. The tour, in support of her forthcoming record Manic, due out Jan. 17, will welcome CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo to open the Clarkston date.

Tickets ($39.50+) go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.


City Slang

