Anti-popstar Halsey to bring 'Manic' world tour to metro Detroit

In 2014, New Jersey native and-charting singer Halsey was simply known as Ashley Nicolette Frangipane. She's been candid about her teenage bipolar diagnosis, suicide attempts, and the time she opted to spend her last $9 to buy RedBull to stay awake throughout the night because, at the time, she was homeless.“I’m just this fucked-up stoner kid who made it,” Halsey told Rolling Stone in 2016 following the surprising success of her debut record. Now, she's gearing up for a new record and, as of Wednesday, a North American tour.Fast-forward to last year when Halsey hosted served as the musical guest on, took home a slew of awards, including an American Music Award for favorite song, as well as a Guinness World Record-breaking collaboration with K-pop boy band BTS for the song “Boy with Luv,” which secured the record for most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours.Details of Halsey's “Manic World Tour” were announced and will bring her through 27 North American cities, including Clarkston, when the “Without Me” singer will perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre on June 26. The tour, in support of her forthcoming record, due out Jan. 17, will welcome CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo to open the Clarkston date.

