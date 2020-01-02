Mariah Carey's Twitter was hacked on New Year's Eve, claims Eminem has a small penis

click to enlarge
-
Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com
Can't a diva get some pre-New Year's Eve beauty sleep without having her social media hacked? And can we please avoid having to imagine Eminem's little rap god?
In a strange close to 2019, Carey, 49, celebrated two major career milestones: Her 1994 holiday earworm, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” shattered the Spotify record for most streams in a single day with 12.029 million streams on Christmas Eve, and the song also took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 11 chart — making the “Heartbreaker” diva the first artist in history to have a No. 1 charting single in four different decades. Meanwhile, her Twitter account was compromised.
In a series of 50-plus since-deleted, but heavily screencapped, tweets posted to Carey's Twitter Tuesday night, a confusing flurry of racial slurs, odd mentions, and several direct jabs at rapper Eminem's penis appeared, leaving Carey's 21.4 million followers befuddled.
“Eminem can still hold this pussy,” one tweet read, in reference to Carey's alleged relationship with Em, which the Detroit rapper has claimed began in 2001 and spanned six months. Carey has gone on the record several times to deny Em's claims.
“I've talked to him, I've spoken to him a few times or whatever,” Carey told Oprah in 2002
. “But in terms of having intimate relationships with men, I can name them on one hand and he ain't on the hand.”
Another tweet, like most of those posted to Carey's account on Tuesday afternoon, read as if it were written by a 14-year-old boy, and simply said: “Eminem has a small penis.”
The last tweet, which appeared at 3:35 p.m., revealed a photo of a shirtless guy
with the caption: “xbox niggas.”
It is suspected that those responsible for the hacking are those who compromised the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
in August, as several of the tweets mentioned the Chuckling Squad, who had been revealed to have posted similar slurs, anti-Semitic comments, and tweets denying the Holocaust through Dorsey's account.
Last month, Carey's ex-husband, entertainer Nick Cannon, had his own Twitter moment, when the hashtag #RIPNickCannon
began trending. The Masked Singer
host had not died but had ignited an old beef with Eminem by releasing the diss track “The Invitation.”
It was a response to an even older beef stemming from the Em and Carey hookup rumor, which served as fuel for Eminem's 2009 song “The Warning.”
Carey and Cannon divorced in 2016.
Anyway, once her account was back to normal, Carey bounced back from the Twitter disaster with grace and poise like the truly resilient diva she is.
After all, Carey has endured a streak of disastrous, highly publicized New Year's Eve headlines. The most memorable was her appearance on Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest
in 2017, when she delivered a performance riddled with embarrassing technical errors. The singer was accused of skipping rehearsal and lip-syncing. Her response? “Shit happens.”
Eminem has not yet released a comment about the tweets or his penis.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.