Mariah Carey's Twitter was hacked on New Year's Eve, claims Eminem has a small penis

Can't a diva get some pre-New Year's Eve beauty sleep without having her social media hacked? And can we please avoid having to imagine Eminem's little rap god?



In a strange close to 2019, Carey, 49, celebrated two major career milestones: Her 1994 holiday earworm, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” shattered the Spotify record for most streams in a single day with 12.029 million streams on Christmas Eve, and the song also took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 11 chart — making the “Heartbreaker” diva the first artist in history to have a No. 1 charting single in four different decades. Meanwhile, her Twitter account was compromised.





LMAOOOOO the tweets are being deleted now but December 31st 2019 will go down as the day Mariah Carey's Twitter got hacked pic.twitter.com/dvHu7jfj3q — yung alfredo 🦊 (@_dimensionless) December 31, 2019

I take a freaking nap and this happens? — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2020

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017