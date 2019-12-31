With 'American Idol' in her rearview, Jena Irene Asciutto continues to forge her own path with Ann Arbor performance

click to enlarge Doug Coombe

The last time we caught up with Jena Irene Asciutto, it was 2017 and we were getting high. No,. Back in 2017, after the Farmington Hills native andfinalist — and thankfulloser— had just released her debut record,, we lit up a fat one and celebrated Asciutto’s ability to shed the cookie-cutter, reality-TV image to embrace her free-spirited, stoner self, as exhibited on the record’s discreet pro-weed anthem, “So I Get High.” While recreational weed may now be legal, it wasn’t then, which made Asciutto a bit of a rebel. Since our chat, Asciutto has continued blazing a path far removed from herdays, honing her craft, expanding her musical education, and keeping it close to home.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.