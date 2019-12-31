Never saw the Beatles live? 1964 is the next best thing, and it's headed to Ferndale's Magic Bag

click to enlarge Photo by Steven Gardner/Courtesy of the Magic Bag

If you got to see the Beatles perform, we have two words for you: Suck it.OK, maybe that was a bit harsh, but we’re just super bitter that we’ll never get to see a live performance by what is arguably the most influential band in the history of music. With John Lennon and George Harrison (our personal favorite Beatle because you have to have a favorite) gone, our hope of ever experiencing the magic of the Beatles is, well, merely a dream. Thankfully, there’s 1964: Beatles Tribute.For more than 30 years, 1964 has dedicated itself to re-creating the magic of 1964 — the year that found the Fab Four releasingamid peak Beatlemania. 1964’s Mark Benson (John Lennon), Mac Ruffing (Paul McCartney), Tom Work (George Harrison), and Robert Potter (Ringo Starr) sport the wardrobe, hairstyles, the gear, and the attitude to deliver the next best thing, which has been praised byas the best Beatles tribute show on Earth. According to a fan testimonial listed on the band’s website attributed to Fern B. , “1964 is the closest thing to seeing the Beatles and I saw the Beatles at Forest Hills in 1964.” Thanks, Fern. We’re sorry for telling you to suck it.

