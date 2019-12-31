City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

City Slang

Master collaborator DJ Logic brings shapeshifting set to Ferndale's Otus Supply

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Dec 31, 2019 at 9:24 AM

COURTESY OF THE ARITST
  • Courtesy of the aritst

Having emerged from the ’90s hip-hop scene in New York City, Jason Kibler, who performs as DJ Logic, has a whole musical history under his belt.

Both a turntablist and musician with a strong foundation in jazz, DJ Logic, 47, has collaborated with the likes of Bob Weir, the Roots, Mos Def, and Carly Simon, and formed a band with members of Blues Traveler called the Popper Project. For evidence of his genre-crossing, sensual, nu-soul approach to electronic music, look no further than 2013’s Are You Ready, which finds Logic doing some major sonic globetrotting in just 30 minutes, with elements that call to mind late-night jazz bars in Paris, tango-ready steamy Miami clubs, and classic ’90s hip-hop straight outta the West Coast. DJ Mark Paradise is also on the bill.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Otus Supply; 345 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-291-6160; otussupply.com. Tickets are $18-$21.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. The best music of 2019, according to us (duh) Read More

  2. The Polka Floyd Show is, you guessed it, a polka-infused Pink Floyd cover band — and they're performing at Otus Supply Read More

  3. Wilson says goodbye with final performance at the Crofoot in Pontiac Read More

  4. Why 'It's So Cold in the D' is a Christmas song Read More

  5. Trans-Siberian Orchestra will kick out the holiday jams at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...