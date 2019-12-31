Master collaborator DJ Logic brings shapeshifting set to Ferndale's Otus Supply

Courtesy of the aritst

Having emerged from the ’90s hip-hop scene in New York City, Jason Kibler, who performs as DJ Logic, has a whole musical history under his belt.Both a turntablist and musician with a strong foundation in jazz, DJ Logic, 47, has collaborated with the likes of Bob Weir, the Roots, Mos Def, and Carly Simon, and formed a band with members of Blues Traveler called the Popper Project. For evidence of his genre-crossing, sensual, nu-soul approach to electronic music, look no further than 2013’s, which finds Logic doing some major sonic globetrotting in just 30 minutes, with elements that call to mind late-night jazz bars in Paris, tango-ready steamy Miami clubs, and classic ’90s hip-hop straight outta the West Coast. DJ Mark Paradise is also on the bill.

