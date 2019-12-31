City Slang

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Deadbeat Beat bring jangly jams to the Loving Touch with Junglefowl, Vacation, and Macho Detroit

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Dec 31, 2019 at 8:22 AM

click to enlarge Deadbeat Beat. - LAUREN MONTGOMERY
  • Lauren Montgomery
  • Deadbeat Beat.

It’s been a big year for Detroit rock ’n’ roll trio Deadbeat Beat.

The band released its third LP, How Far, over the summer, which finally saw critics shed the lazy “surf” descriptor for the more accurate “jangly.” They toured the Midwest, East Coast, West Coast, Canada, and Texas, where the sound guy allegedly said, “My friend described you as ‘like a gayer Guided by Voices,’” according to the band’s official Twitter account, @deadbeatbeat.

Speaking of Twitter, on Oct. 28, user @OysterThins said, “in the last hour i quit my job & skipped a pizza party so i could go to the credit union on my lunch break. i was in a good mood the whole time though because i was listening to the newest @deadbeatbeat album the whole time.” Somewhere in there, How Far sold out and was reissued in groovy blue vinyl. You can celebrate these small victories with the band at a homecoming show of sorts in Ferndale. DBB is joined by Cincinnati’s Vacation, “garage glam fuzz rock” band JUNGLEFOWL, and Macho Detroit, whose interests include “spells, witchcraft, crows, revolution, beer.”



Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Loving Touch; 122634 Woodward Ave, Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com. Tickets are $8-$10.

