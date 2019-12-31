City Slang

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

City Slang

Artist Sean Lynch revives haunted alias No Body with new record and Ann Arbor performance

Posted By on Tue, Dec 31, 2019 at 8:37 AM

click to enlarge SEAN LYNCH
  • Sean Lynch

He’s lived, he’s died, he’s buried, burned, and resurrected himself and others, and has painted his dreams in shades of black and purple.

Artist Sean Lynch has served as an actual undertaker, frontman to the deceased dream-pop outfit 800beloved, and, for his latest release as his alias No Body, a disappearing act. 2019’s overlooked The Memory of Glass marks the second No Body record since 2014’s The Uncanny Valley, and it finds Lynch dissolving intimacy, magnifying distance, and unpacking his inner workings against stark synths, otherworldly strings, and, perhaps, the most haunting vocal and lyrical performance of his career. As with much of Lynch’s work, The Memory of Glass requires some decoding, like a bread crumb trail through pain, resolve, and isolation. To add another layer, Lynch even released a limited run of his work via a thumb drive hidden in an embalmed, cored-out apple. Don’t get it? Just listen to the record on your pocket-sized black mirror, and it might make sense. Something Cold and Pablo R. Ruiz perform DJ sets as support.



Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Lo-Fi; 220 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-369-6070; lofiannarbor.com. Cover is $10.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

  • Staff Pick
    No Body @ Lo-Fi Bar

    Fri., Jan. 3, 6 p.m. $10

City Slang

