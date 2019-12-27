Wilson says goodbye with final performance at the Crofoot in Pontiac

click to enlarge Courtesy of the artist

Wilson.

The party stops here.East Lansing’s Wilson is hanging up nearly a decade of alt-rock revelry with one last blowout. Dubbed the “Thank You, Goodnight” performance, Wilson will take both stages at the Crofoot, delivering two sets presented by 101.1 WRIF. For Wilson’s first set on the main stage, the band will perform songs from 2018’sand their 2015 sophomore record,. For the second set on the Pike Room stage, the riotous five-piece will perform their debut record,, in its entirety. Leading up to the public sets, the band will host a special pre-party for 100 fans.“This show is a way of closing the book,” says founding member and guitarist Jason Spencer. “You know, every story comes to an end. We hope this night serves as a memorable way of closing out the past decade of relentless touring, roller coaster rides of events and an endless amount of memories. This isn’t for us — this is for all the friends we’ve made along the way who made Wilson more than a band.” For the final performance, Wilson has enlisted support from Red Stone Souls, Ladysse, the Messenger Birds, and Strange Magic.

