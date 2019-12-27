City Slang

Friday, December 27, 2019

City Slang

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will kick out the holiday jams at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena

Staff Pick

Posted By on Fri, Dec 27, 2019 at 6:20 AM

click to enlarge BOB CAREY
  • Bob Carey

Christmas ain’t over til the Trans-Siberian Orchestra says it’s over, motherfuckers. Who cares if Christmas was three days ago?

Founded in 1996 by composer Paul O’Neill, a live performance by TSO’s massive orchestra ensemble has become a holiday tradition that fuses lasers, ’80s hair-band showmanship, floating stages, and enough pyrotechnics to lay serious waste to some chestnuts. Did we mention Christmas music? That’s right. TSO’s calling card, for some damn reason, is high-octane original holiday tunes for anyone looking to go jingle-balls-to-the-wall. This year’s performance will celebrate 25 years of Christmas Eve and Other Stories, TSO’s debut record, which, since its release, has become one of the best-selling Christmas records of all time.

Performances begin at 3 & 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Little Caesars Arena; 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com. Tickets are $44.50+.




  • Staff Pick
    Trans-Siberian Orchestra @ Little Caesars Arena

    • Sat., Dec. 28, 3 & 8 p.m. $44.50+
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

City Slang

