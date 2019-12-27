City Slang

Friday, December 27, 2019

City Slang

The Polka Floyd Show is, you guessed it, a polka-infused Pink Floyd cover band — and they're performing at Otus Supply

Staff Pick

Posted By on Fri, Dec 27, 2019 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist

Have you ever wondered what Pink Floyd songs might sound like with a hell of a lot more accordion? Likely not, but lucky for you, metro Detroit/Toledo outfit the Polka Floyd Show has been shooting prog-rock classics through a polka-fied cannon and, as you might have guessed, transforms hits like “Comfortably Numb” and “Mother” into fast-paced party jams you can Krakowiak to. Established in 2006, the five-piece has taken on more than 40 Pink Floyd hits, spanning 1968-1979, injecting high-energy beer-slamming and foot-stomping into songs that normally would be fit to inspire an anti-capitalist rebellion, or, like, burning effigies of corrupt leaders. Joining the Polka Floyd Show are Detroit rock band Burning Things and garage punks the Strains.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Otus Supply; 345 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-291-6160; otussupply.com. Tickets are $12-$14.


  Staff Pick
    The Polka Floyd Show @ Otus Supply

    • Sat., Dec. 28, 8 p.m. $12-$14

