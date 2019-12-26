City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 26, 2019

City Slang

The Roots are bringing a belated holiday jam to Detroit's Fillmore

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Dec 26, 2019 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE FILLMORE
  • Courtesy of the Fillmore

The holidays are infectious, and not even Grammy Award-winning, Philadelphia alt-hip-hop pioneers the Roots are immune to the festive spirit.

Though your stepmom may recognize the Roots as Jimmy Fallon’s long-standing house band on The Tonight Show, they’re also one of the most versatile, hardworking, serious ensembles around. Just look at the band’s 2014 self-described conceptual record, …And Then You Shoot Your Cousin, a somber and celebratory collection of musings on life, death, and consequence. As if a full-time TV gig and steady tour schedule aren’t enough to tire the late-night sidekicks, Questlove — the band’s centerpiece, drummer, and co-leader (a role he shares with rapper Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter) — is also a celebrated author and foodie. In 2013, Questlove released his memoir, Mo’Meta Blues: The World According to Questlove and Soul Train: The Music, Dance, and Style of a Generation, followed by 2016's Something to Food About: Exploring Creativity With Innovative Chefs, and last year’s Creative Quest.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at the Fillmore; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961-5451; thefillmoredetroit.com. Tickets are $59.50+.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. 'September' songwriter Allee Willis has died at age 72 Read More

  2. Why 'It's So Cold in the D' is a Christmas song Read More

  3. The best music of 2019, according to us (duh) Read More

  4. Iggy Pop will receive a lifetime achievement award by the Recording Academy, because duh Read More

  5. Everyone's favorite talking sponge is coming to Detroit — 'The SpongeBob Musical' visits the Fox Theatre Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...