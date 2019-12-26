Alt-country outfit Michigan Rattlers round out a hallmark year with a performance at the Magic Bag

click to enlarge Doug Coombe

Michigan Rattlers have had a busy year. This summer, the alt-country band from Petoskey was handpicked by Bob Seger himself to open his final shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre, performed atPig & Whiskey festival, and then hit the road with folk-infused jam band Greensky Bluegrass. Now, the band will celebrate the year with a homecoming show of sorts (frontman Graham Young splits his time between Los Angeles and Detroit, while the rest of the band has relocated to Royal Oak), at Ferndale’s Magic Bag.

