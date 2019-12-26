Alt-country outfit Michigan Rattlers round out a hallmark year with a performance at the Magic Bag
Thu, Dec 26, 2019
Michigan Rattlers have had a busy year. This summer, the alt-country band from Petoskey was handpicked by Bob Seger himself to open his final shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre, performed at Metro Times’ Pig & Whiskey festival, and then hit the road with folk-infused jam band Greensky Bluegrass. Now, the band will celebrate the year with a homecoming show of sorts (frontman Graham Young splits his time between Los Angeles and Detroit, while the rest of the band has relocated to Royal Oak), at Ferndale’s Magic Bag.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Magic Bag; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com. Tickets are $20.
