Tuesday, December 24, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Rhythm Corps reunites for performance at Saint Andrew's Hall

Posted By on Tue, Dec 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab/YouTube

In 1988, Detroit rock band Rhythm Corps posed the eternal question for bickering world leaders, conflicted lovers, and politically troubled family members: “Can we meet on common ground?” Having released only two EPs and two full-length records during the band’s short lifespan, “Common Ground” remains the band’s first, last, and biggest hit to date — and rightfully so. It has a little bit of everything: a positive message, jangly guitars, and, if you watch the video, a healthy misting of hairspray and some pretty cool hats. For its homecoming, Rhythm Corps will be joined by the Corktown Popes.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Saint Andrew's Hall; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com. Tickets are $25.


  • Staff Pick
    Rhythm Corps @ Saint Andrew's Hall

    • Sat., Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m. $25

