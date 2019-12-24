Detroit's Rhythm Corps reunites for performance at Saint Andrew's Hall

click to enlarge Screen grab/YouTube

In 1988, Detroit rock band Rhythm Corps posed the eternal question for bickering world leaders, conflicted lovers, and politically troubled family members: “Can we meet on common ground?” Having released only two EPs and two full-length records during the band’s short lifespan, “Common Ground” remains the band’s first, last, and biggest hit to date — and rightfully so. It has a little bit of everything: a positive message, jangly guitars, and, if you watch the video, a healthy misting of hairspray and some pretty cool hats. For its homecoming, Rhythm Corps will be joined by the Corktown Popes.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.