Everyone's favorite talking sponge is coming to Detroit — 'The SpongeBob Musical' visits the Fox Theatre

click to enlarge Jeremy Daniel

Who would have thought a children’s cartoon about an asexual sponge who famously lives in a pineapple under the sea would have enchanted kids and adults alike for more than 20 years?Against all odds, Nickelodeon’s subversive, generation-spanning Sfloated on, normalized the absurd, and made it cool to have krabs … Krabby Patties, that is. And now, SpongeBob and friends are hitting the stage. In one of the most unexpectedly delightful musical interpretations since(Google it),isn’t just a demented curiosity come to fruition — it’s a heavily celebrated, Tony Award-winning production (tying within 2018 with 12 nominations).follows SquarePants (who is played by a person and not a person dressed like a sad, campy mall character) as he and his friends attempt to stop Bikini Bottom from sliding into chaos and anarchy after a volcanic eruption threatens the town’s way of life. Along with posing existential quandaries, there’s pirates, roller skates, intrigue, Powerpoint presentations, post-punk-infused numbers about despair, and plenty of weird fish people. Oh, and Gary . (Meow!)

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.