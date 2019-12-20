Outer Limits Lounge to host Honeybabe, Remnose, and Jackamo for holiday hometown show

click to enlarge
-
photo and design by Irish Jurvis
-
Honeybabe.
Since 2013, self-described “pysch-rock-jazz-beach-punk” outfit Honeybabe has maintained a sound that can only be described as what happens when you listen to a record backward and are then instructed to do the devil’s bidding (but, you know, like picking up dry-cleaning). This year found the five-piece supporting In Living Memory
, the band’s sophomore record and its first about the complexities of the grieving process — tackled through explorative, tightly woven compositions.
Joining the bill is Remnose, which makes hazy, “up North”-sounding tunes. Earlier this year, Remnose released Waiting on the Wind
, which crossed what sounds like Grizzly Bear with some vocal affectations reminiscent of Neutral Milk Hotel
or Elvis Perkins
for 13 tracks suited for starting a new life in a sleepy vacation town after your Nissan Altima breaks down. Detroit folk trio Jackamo will also perform.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; 313-826-0456; outerlimitslounge.com. Cover is $5.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.