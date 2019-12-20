City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 20, 2019

City Slang

From the 'Portlandia' theme to trippy existential chill wave — Washed Out to DJ at MOCAD

Staff Pick

Posted By on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge STONES THROW RECORDS / ALEXANDRA GAVILLET
  • Stones Throw Records / Alexandra Gavillet
The sounds of chill-wave pioneer Ernest Greene, who performs as Washed Out, quickly became synonymous with the comedic stylings of Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen’s satirical sketch masterpiece Portlandia. The show, which ran from 2011-2018, selected Washed Out’s “Feel It All Around” as its theme song, and it will forever and ever make us think of putting birds on things, asking waiters where our meat came from and if it had a name, and browsing feminist bookstores at our own risk. More than that, though, Washed Out has released two records: 2013’s Paracosm and, more recently, 2017’s visual record Mister Mellow, which finds the Georgia native leaning into hip-hop influences and abstractions suited for a modern-day Alice in Wonderland.

Doors open at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at MOCAD; 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; mocadetroit.org. Tickets are $20.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Washed Out (DJ Set) @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

    • Sat., Dec. 21, 9 p.m. Free
    • Buy Tickets

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. On the naughty list? Hentchmas returns to Outer Limits Lounge thanks to Detroit garage-rock anchor the Hentchmen Read More

  2. It takes two — the Mack Sisters head to DIA with four-handed piano performance Read More

  3. The Koffin Kats are dreaming of a Black Christmas Read More

  4. Nerd Night to put anime and video game music center stage at Hamtramck's Ghost Light Read More

  5. Trumpeter Earle Davis returns to Detroit to front Brain Stretching Medicine Band at Trinosophes Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...