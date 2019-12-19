Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Trumpeter Earle Davis returns to Detroit to front Brain Stretching Medicine Band at Trinosophes
Though Earle Davis
only left Detroit in 2017 — where he relocated to in 2014 — anytime the veteran trumpeter visits the city it’s a bit of a homecoming. Davis, who cut his teeth at legendary club Minton’s Playhouse in New York City during the 1940s with Thelonious Monk and Charlie Parker, later relocated to the West Coast. There, things got a bit more cosmic as Davis performed with Sun Ra and John Coltrane. Oh, at some point in 1971, Miles Davis told Earle Davis he should start his own group, which he did. Now the 80-something-year-old is leading Earle Davis’ Brain Stretching Medicine Band, with Jaribu Shahid on double bass, Djallo Djakate on drums, Betty Pride on piano, and saxophonist Xavier Banner.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at Trinosophes; 1464 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-737-6606; trinosophes.com. Tickets are $10.
