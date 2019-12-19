City Slang

Thursday, December 19, 2019

City Slang

On the naughty list? Hentchmas returns to Outer Limits Lounge thanks to Detroit garage-rock anchor the Hentchmen

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Dec 19, 2019 at 6:20 AM

click to enlarge The Hentchmen. - DOUG COOMBE
  • Doug Coombe
  • The Hentchmen.

What if we told you that the reason for the Christmas season was not based on religion or Santa’s thicc ass or capitalism? What if it had everything to do with a few Detroit dudes who’ve been kicking out garage rock long before its early aughts resurgence? OK, so maybe Christmas is still Christmas, but for some, it’s all about Hentchmas — the most debaucherous time of year. Since 1992, the Hentchmen have been the resilient poster children of Detroit garage rock, forging traditions like Hentchmas, which celebrates the Hentchmen and, well, that’s it. For this year’s festivities, Caveman and Bam Bam join the lineup.

Doors open at 8 p.m., music starts at 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; 313-826-0456; outerlimitslounge.com. No cover.


City Slang

