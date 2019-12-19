City Slang

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Nerd Night to put anime and video game music center stage at Hamtramck's Ghost Light

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Dec 18, 2019 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, 1993. - SCREEN GRAB / YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab / YouTube
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, 1993.

Nerd culture is no longer on the fringe. Is it thanks to the intricately layered Marvel Cinematic Universe, that attracted nerds and non-nerds alike? If so, was it Thor’s abs that did it? Or was it The Big Bang Theory’s domination of TV? Who knows. What matters is that nerd culture’s soundtrack is finally getting its due. For Nerd Night, Detroit four-piece the Seven Sages will do what it does best: genre-bending covers of songs from The Legend of Zelda. Meanwhile, paper bag-wearing art-rock artist Throwaway will take on anime favorites — appropriately straight off a Japan tour. Junglefowl’s Stefan Carr will play the tunes of Nintendo’s classic vampiric adventure Castlevania. Chiptune beatmaker B-knox and DJ Snesei are also on the bill.

Music Begins at 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at Ghost Light; 2314 Caniff St., Hamtramck; 313-365-4948; planetant.com. No cover.


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
