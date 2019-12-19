Nerd Night to put anime and video game music center stage at Hamtramck's Ghost Light

click to enlarge Screen grab / YouTube

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, 1993.

Nerd culture is no longer on the fringe. Is it thanks to the intricately layered Marvel Cinematic Universe, that attracted nerds and non-nerds alike? If so, was it Thor’s abs that did it? Or was it’s domination of TV? Who knows. What matters is that nerd culture’s soundtrack is finally getting its due. For Nerd Night, Detroit four-piece the Seven Sages will do what it does best: genre-bending covers of songs from. Meanwhile, paper bag-wearing art-rock artist Throwaway will take on anime favorites — appropriately straight off a Japan tour. Junglefowl’s Stefan Carr will play the tunes of Nintendo’s classic vampiric adventure. Chiptune beatmaker B-knox and DJ Snesei are also on the bill.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.