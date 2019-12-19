Mannheim Steamroller rolls through Detroit's Fox Theatre with beefed-up holiday classics

click to enlarge Matt Christine

Ever wish your favorite Christmas songs didn’t have all those pesky lyrics and, instead, were run through an Atari game system?Thanks to Mannheim Steamroller, there’s Christmas music and then there’s Christmas music on steroids. Stick it in our veins and let’s rock out with our stockings out: For more than 35 years, composer and producer Chip Davis’ Mannheim Steamroller has been injecting holiday classics with lush synths and big Saint Nick energy.“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour,” Davis said in a press release. “Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work.” They were wrong: Davis’ ensemble has scored Grammy Awards and, since the release of its first Christmas album in 1984, has sold more than 29 million records. This year’s performance will feature Mannheim’s earliest holiday work, which will be paired with multimedia effects because, you know, steroids.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.