City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

City Slang

Mannheim Steamroller rolls through Detroit's Fox Theatre with beefed-up holiday classics

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Dec 17, 2019 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge MATT CHRISTINE
  • Matt Christine

Ever wish your favorite Christmas songs didn’t have all those pesky lyrics and, instead, were run through an Atari game system?

Thanks to Mannheim Steamroller, there’s Christmas music and then there’s Christmas music on steroids. Stick it in our veins and let’s rock out with our stockings out: For more than 35 years, composer and producer Chip Davis’ Mannheim Steamroller has been injecting holiday classics with lush synths and big Saint Nick energy.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour,” Davis said in a press release. “Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work.” They were wrong: Davis’ ensemble has scored Grammy Awards and, since the release of its first Christmas album in 1984, has sold more than 29 million records. This year’s performance will feature Mannheim’s earliest holiday work, which will be paired with multimedia effects because, you know, steroids.

Performance begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Fox Theatre; 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-6611; 313presents.com. Tickets are $25+.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Mannheim Steamroller Christmas @ Fox Theatre

    • Sat., Dec. 21, 8 p.m. $25-$85
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Detroit's Movement festival announces initial 2020 lineup Read More

  2. No, Eminem did not murder Nick Cannon in Detroit Read More

  3. Listen here, ya filthy animals — 'Home Alone' will get the Detroit Symphony Orchestra treatment Read More

  4. Detroit's Lizzo gets cheeky at LA Lakers game — and people feel some type of way Read More

  5. Motown's Kim Weston turns 80 with birthday bash at Northern Lights Lounge Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...