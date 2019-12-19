City Slang

Thursday, December 19, 2019

It takes two — the Mack Sisters head to DIA with four-handed piano performance

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Dec 19, 2019 at 6:10 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE DIA
  • Courtesy of the DIA

We’ve all heard the saying two heads are better than one, but when it comes to Japanese-born, Michigan-based sisters and pianists Yuki and Tomoko Mack, four hands — on one piano — is the norm.

Don’t think of it as your typical dueling piano joint cheese-fest, though — the Mack Sisters provide a sonic experience that needs to be seen and heard. Though both Yuki and Tomoko are world-renowned award-winning soloists, they joined forces behind the keys to take home top prizes at international festivals and competitions and, in 2006, the duo was selected to join an impressive roster of Steinway Artists. For this concert, the Mack Sisters will perform classics from an American songbook, spanning Samuel Barber, George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, and John Corigliano, including songs for both one piano and two.



Performances begin at 7 & 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at the DIA; 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-7963; dia.org. Admission is free.


  • Staff Pick
    Friday Night Live! Mack Sisters @ Detroit Institute of Arts

    • Fri., Dec. 20, 7 & 8:30 p.m. Free

