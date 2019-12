Detroit's Movement festival announces initial 2020 lineup

click to enlarge Steven Pham / Movement Festival

• Adam Beyer

• The Black Madonna

• Boris Brejcha

• DJ Stingray

• Four Tet

• Kobosil

• Louie Vega

• Maceo Plex

• Marco Carola

• Seth Troxler

The 2020 iteration of Detroit's long-running Movement techno-centric festival will feature a mix of familiar and new faces, and even at least one mysterious masked face.On Tuesday, festival producer Paxahau announced an initial lineup of ten artists. They are, in alphabetical order:Festival first-timers include Boris Brejcha, a German DJ known both for his brand of "high-tech minimal" techno and for the Carnival mask he wears, and Kobosil, another German DJ who has become one of techno’s fastest-rising.Of course, there's plenty more where this comes from: more names will be announced in 2020.Movement Music Festival returns to Detroit's Hart Plaza Memorial Day weekend, May 23-25. Tickets are on sale at movement.us