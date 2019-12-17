Email
Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Detroit's Movement festival announces initial 2020 lineup

Posted By on Tue, Dec 17, 2019 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge STEVEN PHAM / MOVEMENT FESTIVAL
  • Steven Pham / Movement Festival

The 2020 iteration of Detroit's long-running Movement techno-centric festival will feature a mix of familiar and new faces, and even at least one mysterious masked face.

On Tuesday, festival producer Paxahau announced an initial lineup of ten artists. They are, in alphabetical order:
• Adam Beyer
• The Black Madonna
• Boris Brejcha
• DJ Stingray
• Four Tet
• Kobosil
• Louie Vega
• Maceo Plex
• Marco Carola
• Seth Troxler
Festival first-timers include Boris Brejcha, a German DJ known both for his brand of "high-tech minimal" techno and for the Carnival mask he wears, and Kobosil, another German DJ who has become one of techno’s fastest-rising.

Of course, there's plenty more where this comes from: more names will be announced in 2020.

Movement Music Festival returns to Detroit's Hart Plaza Memorial Day weekend, May 23-25. Tickets are on sale at movement.us.


City Slang

Archives

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

