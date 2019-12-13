Wreck the Halls returns to Hamtramck with Dear Darkness, Slob, Pet Psychic, and more

-
Courtesy of band
-
Dear Darkness.
Have you checked your list once? How about twice? Have you decided who’s been naughty and who’s leading Detroit’s premier blood cult, or which band is cross-summoning the Shangri-Las with the death rattle of ’70s glam-punk?
No need to labor over the holidays when you can just wreck the halls with Detroit bedroom punk duo Dear Darkness
and some friends. Led by Stacey MacLeod, who organizes this annual event and is joined by Michelle Thibodeau on drums, Dear Darkness will share a stage with demon-rockers (and leaders of the aforementioned blood cult) SpaceSkull
. Also on deck are Detroit’s apocalyptic surf-rock trio Pet Psychic
, as well as Slob
, whose 2018 self-titled EP calls to mind Courtney Love’s Hole, if Love were to channel late husband Kurt’s Bleach
days. Toledo’s Snarly is also on the bill.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Kelly's Bar; 2403 Holbrook St., Hamtramck; 313-872-0387; facebook.com/kellys.hamtramck. Suggested donation of $7.
