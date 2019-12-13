Motown's Kim Weston turns 80 with birthday bash at Northern Lights Lounge

It’s Sagittarius season, y’all. And one of the most restless signs of the zodiac just so happens to represent two badass ladies: Motown’s own hitmaker Kim Weston will be honored with a shared birthday celebration alongside Amanda Zieja of Melodies & Memories record store. Weston, who’s best known for her hits “Love Me All the Way,”“Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While),” and her duet with one Mr. Marvin Gaye, “It Takes Two,” will turn 80 years old with a music-filled event. Drew Schultz and the Broken Habits will perform two sets, and DJ Drew will take over, because as the party announcement suggests, dancing is strongly encouraged. The birthday party will also offer a raffle and a silent auction, where one lucky bidder will score a tour of the Motown Museum with Weston.
Event begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Northern Lights Lounge; 660 W. Baltimore St., Detroit; 313-873-1739; northernlightslounge.com. Tickets are $10.
