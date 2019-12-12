Too Hot to Handel turns up the heat on a holiday tradition at the Detroit Opera House

click to enlarge Screengrab / YouTube

For some, the reason for the season isthe promise of AirPods under the tree.Billed as an annual Detroit holiday tradition, Too Hot to Handel breathes some vibrant energy into George Frideric Handel’s 1741 oratorio. Unlike the stuffy opera setting that sitcom therapist Frasier Crane frequently relishes in, clapping, foot-stomping, and even yelling are encouraged because Too Hot to Handel is what happens when opera meets Sunday service. Soloists Rodrick Dixon, Alfreda Burke, and Karen Marie Richardson will be backed by Detroit jazz greats Marion Hayden, Alvin Waddles, and Dave Taylor.

