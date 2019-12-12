Reggie Watts and John Tejada are Wajatta, the funky electronic duo of our dreams — and they're coming to Detroit

click to enlarge The1point8

John Tejada and Reggie Watts.

You guys, why is Reggie Watts so dang cool?



OK — so that’s a rhetorical question, considering Watts is obviously a disorienting whirling dervish. Some days he’s a surrealist comedian — peep his work on IFC’s Comedy Bang! Bang! — other times, he’s an incredible solo improviser, armed with a modest setup of a loop recorder and delay pedals, using his shapeshifting voice to create immersive, and, at times, comedic soundscapes (that also slap). Most nights, though, he’s the house bandleader for The Late Late Show with James Corden.





In his spare time, he’s tag-teaming the decks with DJ and producer John Tejada for their funk-infused electronic duo Wajatta, which released its debut collection of techno,, last year. Together, the two blend their shared influences of ’70s funk, New York hip-hop, and Detroit techno for a dance floor soul-a-coaster all their own. Detroit beatmakers Erno and DJ Holographic are also on the bill.