Reggie Watts and John Tejada are Wajatta, the funky electronic duo of our dreams — and they're coming to Detroit

You guys, why is Reggie Watts so dang cool?
OK — so that’s a rhetorical question, considering Watts is obviously a disorienting whirling dervish. Some days he’s a surrealist comedian — peep his work on IFC’s Comedy Bang! Bang! — other times, he’s an incredible solo improviser, armed with a modest setup of a loop recorder and delay pedals, using his shapeshifting voice to create immersive, and, at times, comedic soundscapes (that also slap). Most nights, though, he’s the house bandleader for The Late Late Show with James Corden.
