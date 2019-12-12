City Slang

Thursday, December 12, 2019

City Slang

Listen here, ya filthy animals — 'Home Alone' will get the Detroit Symphony Orchestra treatment

Posted By on Thu, Dec 12, 2019 at 4:43 PM

click to enlarge 20TH CENTURY FOX HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

When you begin to enter “Is Home Alone…” into the old Google machine, one of the most popular search results is “Is Home Alone a Christmas movie?” To which we say, what the fuck is wrong with people?

Some argue that just because a movie about an actual child who defeats a pair of creepy ass burglars when left to his own devices because he’s left behind by his unbelievably negligent family (who should probably report themselves to Child Protective Services) takes place during Christmas does not make the film a Christmas movie. OK, well, how the heck do you explain the Wet Bandits' use of Christmas light timers to determine which houses to strike, or, say, Kevin McCallister’s plea to Santa for his family to come home?



While we may have many questions — like how did a family of 13 catch a flight out of Chicago with just 45 minutes to clear security, and why would an 8-year-old be responsible for packing his own suitcase — we know for certain that Home Alone is quintessentially Christmas, and so is its music. The iconic score by the incomparable John Williams has entered the Christmas music canon and gets the symphony treatment as part of the DSO’s unofficial holiday tradition, during which Home Alone will be screened with live musical accompaniment.

Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the DSO; 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-576-5111; dso.org; Tickets start at $58.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

