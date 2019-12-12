Listen here, ya filthy animals — 'Home Alone' will get the Detroit Symphony Orchestra treatment

click to enlarge 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

When you begin to enter “Is Home Alone…” into the old Google machine, one of the most popular search results is “Is Home Alone a Christmas movie?” To which we say, what the fuck is wrong with people?



Some argue that just because a movie about an actual child who defeats a pair of creepy ass burglars when left to his own devices because he’s left behind by his unbelievably negligent family (who should probably report themselves to Child Protective Services) takes place during Christmas does not make the film a Christmas movie. OK, well, how the heck do you explain the Wet Bandits' use of Christmas light timers to determine which houses to strike, or, say, Kevin McCallister’s plea to Santa for his family to come home?



