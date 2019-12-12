Kick brass and take names at the Detroit Party Marching Band's 10th anniversary shindig

click to enlarge
-
TJ Samuels
-
DPMB performing along the Dequindre Cut in 2018.
For some bullshit reason in bullshit high school, if you were in the marching band, you were labeled a nerd. Well, guess what, chodes? In 2019, tubas are sexy, an oboe is hot, and trumpets are basically aphrodisiacs. For 10 years, Detroit Party Marching Band
has gotten the party started at countless events in and around town, and, most of the time, unsuspectedly and spontaneously, and where you’d least expect a dang marching band to show up. As the ever-changing, ever-expanding host band for Crash Detroit
— the free, roving, three-day nonprofit festival that invites street and marching bands to make all the noise — DPMB celebrates a decade of kicking brass with a blowout performance. The Dropout, Five Pound Snap, and Scissor Now will also get in on all the brassy fun.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at Sanctuary; 2932 Caniff St., Hamtramck; sanctuarydetroit.com. No cover.
