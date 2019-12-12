City Slang

Thursday, December 12, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's rock 'n' roll veteran Stirling celebrates birthday with acoustic show at PJ's Lager House

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Dec 12, 2019 at 5:10 PM

click to enlarge Stirling. - CHRIS GUSTAFSON
  • Chris Gustafson
  • Stirling.

Every town has that guy. You know, the one with all the unbelievable stories, like the time they escorted Lou Reed to a methadone clinic; or visited Iggy Pop in Berlin in 1978, where he got cozy with the Kinks; or his many tales of friendship with Robert Plant.

For Detroit, that guy is Stirling (née Alden Walker Gallup III), who is basically Detroit’s Kevin Bacon in that all roads lead to the veteran promoter, record shop owner, and club and band manager. Each year, Stirling throws himself one hell of a birthday party, and this year, he’s pulling the plug on electric guitar, distortion, and raging drums. Stirling’s birthday is going acoustic with performances by Emily Infinity, Mike Galbraith, Alison Lewis with Kelly Corrigan, the Darkness Brothers, and recent Metro Times cover girl Audra Kubat.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at PJ's Lager House; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; pjslagerhouse.com. Cover is $7.



  • Staff Pick
    Stirling’s Acoustic Birthday Show @ PJ's Lager House

    • Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m. $7

