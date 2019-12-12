A famous family and a famous flub: Madison McFerrin heads to Detroit with pitch-perfect EP

The visual opens with a selfie video of Snoop Dogg offering commentary to McFerrin’s “fucking terrible” rendition, and follows McFerrin during soundcheck as insulting tweets scroll across the screen, including but not limited to: “STOP SINGING… FOREVER.” The voice that emerges, though, is unrecognizable to the one from that televised moment in 2016 and is both sweet, soaring, and piercing as McFerrin sings about taking risks without fear, and rebuilding her reputation for emotive and atmospheric soulcapella. Detroit’s Britney Stoney also performs.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at El Club; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com. Tickets are $15.
