Tame Impala plots return to Detroit next spring in support of new record

For fans of Tame Impala, “Patience” has been the name of the game, considering the last full-length release from the Australian pysch-rock perfectionist Kevin Parker came in the form of 2015's critically acclaimed Currents. Well, it looks as though “It Might Be Time” for new music and an arena tour, as Tame Impala gears up for the release of The Slow Rush, due out on Feb. 14.
It was announced Monday that Tame Impala will be embarking on a 23-date North American tour in support of the new record, and will pay a visit to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on May 31 with support by Seattle chamber-pop artist Perfume Genius. Tame Impala last performed in Detroit this summer, when they headlined the Mo Pop music festival along with Vampire Weekend.
“And there’s something about 10,000 people all together, everyone screaming lyrics about, ‘Why am I a loner?’” Parker told The New York Times in May. “A lot of other stadium shows are about having a great time and screaming ‘Let’s party!’ There’s a strange kind of togetherness about 10,000 people getting together and screaming about the opposite. Music for me has always been such a solitary, intense, personal experience. I never expected to be able to have that experience in front of 10,000 people.”
Last month, Vice declared Tame Impala the artist of the decade, due in part to the release of three ambitious pop records, all of which exhibit Parker's penchant for “cross-pollinating” genres, also citing his ability to channel rock's future rather than lean on nostalgia, like other arena acts of the past 10 years. Pitchfork, NME, and Stereogum also listed Tame Impala records as some of the best of the decade. Rihanna's cover of “New Person, Same Old Mistakes,” which was featured on the singer's 2016 record, Anti, also got some end-of-the-decade love.
Tickets ($52.75) go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.