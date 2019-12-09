Tame Impala plots return to Detroit next spring in support of new record

click to enlarge Neil Krug

Kevin Parker.

For fans of Tame Impala, “Patience” has been the name of the game, considering the last full-length release from the Australian pysch-rock perfectionist Kevin Parker came in the form of 2015's critically acclaimed Currents. Well, it looks as though “It Might Be Time” for new music and an arena tour, as Tame Impala gears up for the release of The Slow Rush, due out on Feb. 14.



It was announced Monday that Tame Impala will be embarking on a 23-date North American tour in support of the new record, and will pay a visit to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on May 31 with support by Seattle chamber-pop artist Perfume Genius. Tame Impala last performed in Detroit this summer, when they headlined the Mo Pop music festival along with Vampire Weekend.



