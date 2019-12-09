Detroit's Lizzo gets cheeky at LA Lakers game — and people feel some type of way

For many celebrities, appearing courtside at NBA games is basically the equivalent to landing front row seats during New York Fashion Week. In other words, it's an opportunity to serve looks ranging from sexy casual, à la Rihanna, straight-off-the-runway realness via Beyoncé, and cozy chic, which has become supermodel Kendell Jenner's courtside calling card.



For Detroit-born Grammy-nominated superstar, Lizzo, however, courtside seats means show the entire court your seat, which is exactly what she did Sunday night when she attended the L.A. Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game.



Lizzo, who has never been one to hide her ass-ets, appeared in a black shirt dress with the rear cut out, revealing a basic black thong underneath some sheer fishnet stockings, and, well, the “Truth Hurts” singer's mostly bare ass.

So she actually showed up to the game with her ass already out...pic.twitter.com/B4tSiLcLY5 — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) December 9, 2019

“This is how a bad bitch goes to a Lakers game,” she said in a video, sashaying down a hallway.During half-time, the Lakers' dancers performed to Lizzo's “Juice,” which prompted the singer to twerk her way onto the Jumbotron.After Sunday night, much of Twitter appeared to be divided. Some found her fashion choice inappropriate attire for a family-oriented event, others applauded the singer for her nonstop body positivity campaign, and some, are simply suffering from some serious Lizzo fatigue.

*mutes Lizzo forever* — Angela Davis (@TheKitchenista) December 9, 2019

if lizzo’s curvy figure was paired with a flat stomach and skinnier face would you guys be a lot more comfortable w/ her expressing her love for her naked body? — 𝐍 (@NicoKartel) December 9, 2019

This has NOTHING to do with her size if I bought my 2 year old son to the game and saw ANY PERSON doing this I’d still be pissed ! Especially on the jumbo screen, Inappropriate #lizzo https://t.co/nuK4iPKEau — Chaday Marie❤️ (@ChadayMarie) December 9, 2019

Lizzo’s outfit is trash but y’all are fatphobic still. They can both be true🤷🏾‍♀️ — sad freakish selfaware robot (@billme__) December 9, 2019

When Lizzo walk past you at the Lakers game pic.twitter.com/cKBeg7uqaF — Juss (@yeahjus_) December 9, 2019

People really out here defending Lizzo's ass cheeks on a Monday morning 2 weeks from Christmas. pic.twitter.com/LDk4frT8pF — Santa Thicc Boy 🎅❄ (@SportsBriggs) December 9, 2019

Somebody said Lizzo out here looking like Rikishi 😂 pic.twitter.com/4RfdnL7xPh — MB (@babyitsmb) December 9, 2019

Kanye out here dressed as a roll of aluminum foil but y’all worried Lizzo. pic.twitter.com/lEk2h8iiLK — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) December 9, 2019