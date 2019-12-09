City Slang

Monday, December 9, 2019

Detroit's Lizzo gets cheeky at LA Lakers game — and people feel some type of way

Posted By on Mon, Dec 9, 2019 at 1:58 PM

For many celebrities, appearing courtside at NBA games is basically the equivalent to landing front row seats during New York Fashion Week. In other words, it's an opportunity to serve looks ranging from sexy casual, à la Rihanna, straight-off-the-runway realness via Beyoncé, and cozy chic, which has become supermodel Kendell Jenner's courtside calling card

For Detroit-born Grammy-nominated superstar, Lizzo, however, courtside seats means show the entire court your seat, which is exactly what she did Sunday night when she attended the L.A. Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game.

Lizzo, who has never been one to hide her ass-ets, appeared in a black shirt dress with the rear cut out, revealing a basic black thong underneath some sheer fishnet stockings, and, well, the “Truth Hurts” singer's mostly bare ass.



“This is how a bad bitch goes to a Lakers game,” she said in a video, sashaying down a hallway.

During half-time, the Lakers' dancers performed to Lizzo's “Juice,” which prompted the singer to twerk her way onto the Jumbotron. 


After Sunday night, much of Twitter appeared to be divided. Some found her fashion choice inappropriate attire for a family-oriented event, others applauded the singer for her nonstop body positivity campaign, and some, are simply suffering from some serious Lizzo fatigue.



One Twitter user pulled the old Jesus card.

Should Lizzo give WWE wrestler Rikishi some inspiration credit? Ask this Twitter user.

Some chimed in that we may have bigger fashion emergencies on our hands.

Last week, Lizzo shared her Spotify for Artists Wrapped statistics, which revealed her music has been streamed 1.1 billion times by more than 61 million users in 79 countries. Oh, and because Lizzo clearly knows the power of her booty, she used the divisive media hype as an opportunity to drop a very wholesome video for her track “Good as Hell,” which she did Monday morning.



