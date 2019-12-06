City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 6, 2019

City Slang

Virginia's Turnover enlists Montreal trio Men I Trust for bedroom pop-heavy evening at Detroit's Majestic Theatre

Staff Picks

Posted By on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 12:51 PM

click to enlarge Men I Trust. - COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist
  • Men I Trust.

The transition from pop-punk to dream pop may seem like an unlikely evolution, but for Virginia outfit Turnover it’s been pretty natural, as illustrated by the band’s fourth record, 2019’s Altogether. The record could fare well as a hazy background mix for a party in which people are actively abstaining from sex and vaping CBD exclusively, whereas the bedroom pop sounds of Montreal trio Men I Trust could set a scene for the party-goers looking to hit some organic blunts and get down with some totally chill heavy petting. This year, Men I Trust released Oncle Jazz, an underwater-sounding record that is basically the sonic equivalent to an end-of-the-world makeout sesh.

Event begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Majestic Theatre; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $25+.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Michigan punk purist Werewolf Jones drops new music at Detroit's Outer Limits Lounge Read More

  2. How rapper B Free scored a gig performing for the Detroit Pistons Read More

  3. Singer-songwriter Carmel Liburdi mixes punk, hip-hop into her own brand of folk Read More

  4. R. Kelly illegally married Aaliyah by bribing government employee, according to new charges Read More

  5. Take a cosmic trip with Jemmi Hazeman's record release at Ferndale's Loving Touch Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...