Virginia's Turnover enlists Montreal trio Men I Trust for bedroom pop-heavy evening at Detroit's Majestic Theatre

Men I Trust.

The transition from pop-punk to dream pop may seem like an unlikely evolution, but for Virginia outfit Turnover it’s been pretty natural, as illustrated by the band’s fourth record, 2019’s Altogether. The record could fare well as a hazy background mix for a party in which people are actively abstaining from sex and vaping CBD exclusively, whereas the bedroom pop sounds of Montreal trio Men I Trust could set a scene for the party-goers looking to hit some organic blunts and get down with some totally chill heavy petting. This year, Men I Trust released Oncle Jazz, an underwater-sounding record that is basically the sonic equivalent to an end-of-the-world makeout sesh.

Event begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Majestic Theatre; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $25+.

