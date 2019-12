Take a cosmic trip with Jemmi Hazeman's record release at Ferndale's Loving Touch

click to enlarge Courtesy of artist

Jemmi Hazeman.

Jeff Yateman (aka Jemmi Hazeman)’s music is as advertised. Just look at the multi-instrumentalist’s 2018 debut,, a fluid and polished leap into an intergalactic psych-and-prog rock rabbit hole that is equal parts improvisational and carefully calculated musings on the future. Hazeman and his band the Honey Riders are gearing up for the release of, which is described as an even more future-forward continuation of whereleft off. Detroit’s Dan Amboy , who’s been kicking around his Aesop Rock-style rhymes for more than a decade, is also dropping new tunes via his latest record, J-Rose and Quells are also slated to perform, as is chill rapper Joey Hamood who performs as Comic . Art by Pauly M. Everett will also be on display.