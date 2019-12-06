Friday, December 6, 2019
Take a cosmic trip with Jemmi Hazeman's record release at Ferndale's Loving Touch
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 5:00 AM
Jemmi Hazeman.
Jeff Yateman (aka Jemmi Hazeman)’s music is as advertised. Just look at the multi-instrumentalist’s 2018 debut, Kozmic Maze
, a fluid and polished leap into an intergalactic psych-and-prog rock rabbit hole that is equal parts improvisational and carefully calculated musings on the future. Hazeman and his band the Honey Riders are gearing up for the release of Phaze
, which is described as an even more future-forward continuation of where Kosmic Maze
left off. Detroit’s Dan Amboy
, who’s been kicking around his Aesop Rock-style rhymes for more than a decade, is also dropping new tunes via his latest record, Lazyeyez
. J-Rose
and Quells
are also slated to perform, as is chill rapper Joey Hamood who performs as Comic
. Art by Pauly M. Everett
will also be on display.
Doors open at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Loving Touch; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com. Tickets are $8-$10.
