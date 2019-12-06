City Slang

Friday, December 6, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Teener heads to Third Man Records for new 7-inch release

Posted By on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 11:05 AM

Teener. - AUTUMN POLLOCK
  • Autumn Pollock
  • Teener.

There’s no time like the present to be fed up with the patriarchy and the status quo, or to bare it all. Defying labels and oppressive forces is Detroit's Teener. Fronted by Ollie Dodt, who is joined by Jeremy Damaske, Shayne O’Keefe, and Brach Goodman, the noise rockers have set out to “make weird shit that nobody has made before,” as they told Metro Times earlier this year. “Weird shit” does not do the group’s 2017 release Siclical Trash justice, as it finds Dodt and company literally screaming amid a glorious cacophony of thrashing drums and heavy distortion. The group has enlisted Chicago’s Meat Wave and Detroit-based PRC to celebrate the release of Teener’s new 7-inch record.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Third Man Records; 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-209-5205; thirdmanrecords.com. Tickets are $10.

  • Staff Pick
    Teener record release @ Third Man Records Cass Corridor

    • Wed., Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. $10

City Slang

