Friday, December 6, 2019
Detroit's Teener heads to Third Man Records for new 7-inch release
Staff Pick
Posted
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 11:05 AM
There’s no time like the present to be fed up with the patriarchy and the status quo, or to bare it all. Defying labels and oppressive forces is Detroit's Teener
. Fronted by Ollie Dodt, who is joined by Jeremy Damaske, Shayne O’Keefe, and Brach Goodman, the noise rockers have set out to “make weird shit that nobody has made before,” as they told Metro Times
earlier this year. “Weird shit” does not do the group’s 2017 release Siclical Trash
justice, as it finds Dodt and company literally
screaming amid a glorious cacophony of thrashing drums and heavy distortion. The group has enlisted Chicago’s Meat Wave and Detroit-based PRC to celebrate the release of Teener’s new 7-inch record.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Third Man Records; 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-209-5205; thirdmanrecords.com. Tickets are $10.
Tags: Teener, Detroit, Third Man Records, Image