Detroit's Teener heads to Third Man Records for new 7-inch release

Autumn Pollock

Teener.

There’s no time like the present to be fed up with the patriarchy and the status quo, or to bare it all. Defying labels and oppressive forces is Detroit's Teener . Fronted by Ollie Dodt, who is joined by Jeremy Damaske, Shayne O’Keefe, and Brach Goodman, the noise rockers have set out to “make weird shit that nobody has made before,” as they toldearlier this year. “Weird shit” does not do the group’s 2017 releasejustice, as it finds Dodt and companyscreaming amid a glorious cacophony of thrashing drums and heavy distortion. The group has enlisted Chicago’s Meat Wave and Detroit-based PRC to celebrate the release of Teener’s new 7-inch record.