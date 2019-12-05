City Slang

Thursday, December 5, 2019

City Slang

Michigan punk purist Werewolf Jones drops new music at Detroit's Outer Limits Lounge

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Dec 5, 2019 at 5:05 AM

click to enlarge NOAH ELLIOTT MORRISON
  • Noah Elliott Morrison

The boundless energy of Werewolf Jones — one of our Bands to Watch this year — is captured once again on the band's latest release, a brand-new, self-titled, 7-inch of sharp-edged screeds, recorded at band watering hole Outer Limits Lounge and released by London, Ontario’s It’s Trash Records. Further honing their buzzsaw punk sound, the tracks are as lovingly intense in recorded form as the band is on stage. Werewolf Jones is celebrating with a release show at home base, OLL. The bill is rounded out by the kitchen-punk of Eroders (fresh off its own new release) and the noise-pop of Zilched (a genre we don’t hear enough in this city), with DJ Scott X! on hand to spin grime and scuzz in between sets.

Event begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; 313-826-0456; outerlimitslounge.com. Cover is $5.

  Staff Pick
    Werewolf Jones record release @ Outer Limits Lounge

    • Fri., Dec. 6, 8 p.m. $5

City Slang

