Friday, December 6, 2019

Award-winning violinist Damien Escobar goes 'Boundless' at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Posted By on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist

Two-time Emmy Award-winning violinist Damien Escobar has performed everywhere from the New York subway to the Apollo Theatre and the White House — for both President George W. Bush and during Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration — as well as on the national stage when he and his brother Tourie competed as Nuttin’ but Stringz on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, where they finished in third place. Escobar, who was the youngest student admitted into Juilliard at the age of 10, found himself homeless in 2012 after he and his brother disbanded and, soon after, became a real estate broker in an effort to support his family. Now a Billboard-charting artist and children’s book author, Escobar is supporting his second record, 2017’s R&B-infused Boundless.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Royal Oak Music Theatre; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-399-2980; royaloakmusictheatre.com. Tickets are $45+.




  • Staff Pick
    Damien Escobar @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

    Tue., Dec. 10, 7 p.m. $45

City Slang

