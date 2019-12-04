Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center launches its 39th annual holiday pop-up shop

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge Sogs Creatures is one of many vendors at the BBAC's annual holiday pop-up. - COURTESY OF BBAC
  • Courtesy of BBAC
  • Sogs Creatures is one of many vendors at the BBAC's annual holiday pop-up.

This season, you can give the gift of art. The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center’s annual holiday pop-up transforms the gallery’s 3,000-square-feet into a one-stop shop where you can buy gifts hand-created by more than 100 artisans, including ceramics, jewelry, home décor, greeting cards, stationery, glassware, paintings, candles, soaps, kitchenware, and more. The event kicks off with a Shop & Champagne preview party on Wednesday that includes a strolling dinner, drinks, and a 10% discount on all wares. Tickets for that are $85; otherwise, the pop-up continues through Friday, Dec. 20 free to enter.

Shop & Champagne runs from 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 (see website for full schedule); Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, 1516 S. Cranbrook Rd., Birmingham; 248-644-0866; BBArtCenter.org. After Wednesday, pop-up is free and open to the public.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.   

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. The late Silver Jews frontman David Berman gets tribute show at Ferndale's Loving Touch Read More

  2. Stone Temple Pilots announce acoustic album and tour, Detroit date Read More

  3. Ho ho hell yeah — 12 Days of GRiZMAS returns with music, dodgeball, and lots of GRiZ Read More

  4. You oughta know we're crying — Alanis Morissette brings 25 years of 'Jagged Little Pill' to metro Detroit Read More

  5. How rapper B Free scored a gig performing for the Detroit Pistons Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...