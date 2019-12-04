Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center launches its 39th annual holiday pop-up shop

click to enlarge Courtesy of BBAC

Sogs Creatures is one of many vendors at the BBAC's annual holiday pop-up.

This season, you can give the gift of art. The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center’s annual holiday pop-up transforms the gallery’s 3,000-square-feet into a one-stop shop where you can buy gifts hand-created by more than 100 artisans, including ceramics, jewelry, home décor, greeting cards, stationery, glassware, paintings, candles, soaps, kitchenware, and more. The event kicks off with a Shop & Champagne preview party on Wednesday that includes a strolling dinner, drinks, and a 10% discount on all wares. Tickets for that are $85; otherwise, the pop-up continues through Friday, Dec. 20 free to enter.