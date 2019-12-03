City Slang

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

City Slang

The late Silver Jews frontman David Berman gets tribute show at Ferndale's Loving Touch

Posted By on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 3:36 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab/YouTube

In August, the music world lost a true poet in David Berman, who died by suicide at the age of 52. What the enigmatic cult singer-songwriter and frontman of Silver Jews and Purple Mountains left behind is an endearing and enduring indie rock legacy that triumphed both the pain and poetry of day-to-day life. “No, I don’t really want to die/ I only want to die in your eyes,” Berman sings on the now haunting “How to Rent a Room” from the Silver Jews’ 1996 record The Natural Bridge. Metro Detroit’s Bag of Brains, Drew Joseph and the Starlight Walkers, Of House, and Federal Dust are coming together to honor Berman’s musical legacy, with all proceeds going to support local charities.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Loving Touch; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com. Tickets are $5.



